REA Weighs Bid for $5.8 Billion UK Property Business Rightmove

Balconies sit on the outside of residential flats near the Canary Wharf financial, business and shopping district in London, U.K., on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. U.K. house prices are "virtually at a standstill" as consumers contend with a squeeze on living standards, Rightmove Plc said. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- REA Group Ltd. said it’s considering a takeover offer for Rightmove Plc, a UK property portal with a market value of £4.38 billion ($5.8 billion).

The Australian real-estate advertising company said Monday it’s considering a possible cash and share offer for Rightmove. REA, which has a market value of A$28.9 billion ($20 billion), said it hasn’t approached Rightmove nor had any discussions with the company about a potential offer.

“A combination of the two businesses would provide a significant opportunity to unlock shareholder value,” REA said in its statement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.