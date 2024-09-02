REA Weighs Bid for $5.8 Billion UK Property Business Rightmove

(Bloomberg) -- REA Group Ltd. said it’s considering a takeover offer for Rightmove Plc, a UK property portal with a market value of £4.38 billion ($5.8 billion).
The Australian real-estate advertising company said Monday it’s considering a possible cash and share offer for Rightmove. REA, which has a market value of A$28.9 billion ($20 billion), said it hasn’t approached Rightmove nor had any discussions with the company about a potential offer.
“A combination of the two businesses would provide a significant opportunity to unlock shareholder value,” REA said in its statement.
