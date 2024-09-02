Storm Yagi Heads Toward China After Killing 11 in Philippines

(Bloomberg) -- Storm Yagi killed at least 11 people in the Philippines and forced thousands of people to flee to safer ground, before heading toward mainland China.

Schools and government offices in Manila and nearby provinces remain shut for a second straight day on Tuesday. But foreign-currency trading that was suspended Monday afternoon will resume today, according to the bankers group. Stock trading has been uninterrupted.

At least seven people died in Antipolo City, east of Metro Manila, as rains triggered landslides, according to a police report. Four others were reported killed in the Bicol region and central Visayas because of drowning or electrocution, authorities said.

Yagi is now within 800 kilometers of Hong Kong, according to the city’s Observatory, although it won’t directly impact Hong Kong on Tuesday morning. The storm was over the South China Sea, packing maximum winds of 75 kilometers per hour (46.6 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 125 kilometers per hour, the Philippine weather bureau said in its report at 5 a.m. local time, expecting the storm to exit by Wednesday morning and reach Hainan island on Sept. 7.

The disruptions in the Philippines come barely a week after heavy monsoon rains flooded parts of Metro Manila and other areas of the country. In July, more than 30 people died as Typhoon Gaemi brought floods and landslides.

The orange rainfall warning, the second highest in a three-level alert system, is hoisted in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

The Southeast Asian nation is one of the most natural disaster-prone countries in the world, where about 20 cyclones pass through each year, causing deaths and damage to agriculture, homes and infrastructure.

The enhanced Southwest Monsoon is forecast to bring moderate to intense rainfall in other areas of Luzon, the Philippine weather bureau said.

