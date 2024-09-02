Ukraine’s Capital Attacked by Missile Barrage, Kyiv Mayor Says

(Bloomberg) -- Russia attacked Ukraine’s capital Kyiv early Monday morning with a barrage of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, according to local authorities and Ukraine’s air force.

Missile debris caused fires in several districts in Kyiv and emergency services are working, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Several cars, non-residential buildings, a boiler house and the entrance to an underground station were damaged, and two people were injured, according to preliminary information, Klitschko said.

The attack on Kyiv is the second within a week, following the bombardment on Aug. 26, the heaviest since the start of the full-scale invasion. The city’s administration said about 20 missiles and one drone were intercepted, based on preliminary information.

Explosions were also heard in the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, which was under constant attack throughout the weekend.

