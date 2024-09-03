Cathay Inspects Airbus A350 Fuel Lines After Component Failure

(Bloomberg) -- Deformed or degraded fuel lines are suspected to be the reason Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. has canceled multiple Airbus SE A350 flights for fleet-wide precautionary checks, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The airline has asked its engineers to make specific checks to the flexible hoses supplying fuel to the engine for abnormalities, deformation, kinks, bulges or degradation, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly. Cathay Pacific declined to comment on the specific engine component issue.

The carrier identified a component failure as the reason for forcing a Zurich-bound plane to return to Hong Kong shortly after midnight on Monday, but didn’t provide further details about the issue with the engine.

The A350-1000 jet in question was powered by the XWB-97 engine made by Rolls Royce Holdings Plc.

The UK-based engine maker said in a statement that it’s “committed to working closely with the airline, aircraft manufacturer and the relevant authorities to support their investigation into this incident.”

Airbus referred a request for comment to Rolls Royce and the airline.

While the severity of the issue is still unclear, investors have grown wary in recent years of engine issues as a disruptive force in the aviation industry. Many smaller Airbus A320neo jets that are powered by the Pratt & Whitney engine have suffered glitches, temporarily grounding some of the workhorse fleet at airlines including Wizz Air Holdings Plc, India’s IndiGo and Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

Cathay said it was making checks across all 48 of its A350s, and already found the same component “failure” across a number of aircraft engines that will require replacing the part.

“This component was the first of its type to suffer such failure on any A350 aircraft worldwide,” Cathay said.

Other carriers have yet to report disruption. Japan Airlines Co. said it had received no detailed information or recommended action from Rolls Royce, but was checking the situation with the engine maker. Singapore Airlines Ltd., which has some 64 of the A350-900 variants in its fleet, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cathay has canceled 24 round trips until end of Tuesday, affecting only regional flights for the time being. Local media in China reported that the Civil Aviation Administration of China is assessing whether it needs to inspect A350 engines on aircraft flown by Chinese carriers.

Cathay’s Hong Kong-listed shares slid 0.5% Tuesday. Rolls Royce shares meanwhile fell by as much as 8.2% in London on Monday, the most in two years.

--With assistance from Supriya Singh and Yasufumi Saito.

