China’s Zinc Troubles Deepen as Sub-Zero Fees Crush Smelters

(Bloomberg) -- China’s zinc smelters are facing pressure to make steeper output cuts as they struggle with weak demand and processing fees that have plunged even deeper below zero.

Smelters in the world’s top zinc refiner have already reduced production this year to cope with mounting losses. But that’s so far failed to arrest a sharp decline in spot treatment fees, which are now at minus $35 for each ton of imported concentrate.

Struggling smelters will have to extend output cuts as ore supplies are particularly tight, said Dina Yu, an analyst at researcher CRU Group, “It’s hard to quantify the cuts needed, but smelters are for sure going to suffer through the winter.”

Treatment charges are the amount that smelters get for turning raw material into metal. Just as in the copper market in the past year, zinc fees have plunged as too much capacity chases constrained global supply. The crisis in China’s steel sector — a major buyer of the metal — has added to the bleak picture for zinc.

China produces about half the world’s refined zinc, used to galvanize steel, and smelters representing about 70% of the country’s capacity pledged last month to reduce intake of concentrate in a bid to ease the profit squeeze. Production has retreated since hitting a record in December, though it was still higher in the first seven months compared with a year earlier.

Spot fees on imports are a rough guide to profitability for zinc smelters, who also get supplies through term contracts, or from domestic mines. Those charges have also fallen, though not to the same extent as the in spot market.

The ore shortage may ease “a little bit” next year, said CRU’s Yu. Zinc prices may fluctuate as supply disruption and weak demand cap the upside and downside, she said.

Zinc on the London Metal Exchange is still up about 7% this year, after peaking in May before falling with other metals on a dimmer demand outlook in China. Prices were down 0.3% at $2,833 a ton as of 11:11 a.m. in Singapore on Tuesday.

On the Wire

When Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes African leaders to Beijing this week, he’ll be holding a smaller checkbook and will have a clearer sense of what China wants in exchange: bigger returns and fewer headaches.

Skirmishes between Chinese and Philippine ships in recent days have opened a new flashpoint in the South China Sea, shortly after the two nations struck a deal to ease tensions at another hot spot.

The China Photovoltaic Industry Association will publish solar product price indexes to provide a basis for the project bidding process, the group said in a meeting readout Monday.

This Week’s Diary

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Nothing major scheduled

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Caixin’s China services & composite PMIs for August, 09:45

CCTD’s weekly online briefing on Chinese coal, 15:00

Thursday, Sept. 5

Saudi Arabia’s Industry and Mineral Resources minister holds briefing in Guangzhou, 13:00

Friday, Sept. 6

China weekly iron ore port stockpiles

Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:00

Saturday, Sept. 7

China’s foreign reserves for August, including gold

