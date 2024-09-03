Chinese Stocks Fall Below Key Support Level as Lenders Retreat

(Bloomberg) -- A key Chinese stock gauge fell below a closely watched threshold as concerns deepened over the state of the nation’s financial sector.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped as much as 0.6%, falling below the key support level of 2,800. Banks led the declines, with Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. retreating at least 4% each.

Financial shares have been a bright spot in China’s equity rout this year thanks to state support and near record-low bond yields. A sub-gauge of lenders among CSI 300 firms have gained 3.6% in 2024 compared to declines in the benchmark.

“The selloff could have been triggered by disappointment toward first half results, in which five out of six state banks reported profit declines,” said Francis Chan, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Some investors could also be taking profits, after the sector outperformed the broad market so far this year.”

The Shanghai gauge — dominated by state-owned enterprises — is now hovering at the lowest level since February as worries grow that efforts by regulators to stem a property-led slowdown is falling flat. Plans to allow homeowners to refinance as much as $5.4 trillion of mortgages to lower borrowing costs would also hurt profitability at state-run Chinese banks.

