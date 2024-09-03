Founder of Indonesian Gold Miner J Resources Is Said to Consider Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Jimmy Budiarto, the founder of Indonesian gold miner PT J Resources Asia Pasifik, is considering selling his 92.5% stake in the Jakarta-listed company, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Budiarto is working with financial advisers and has reached out to potential investors, the people said, asking not to be identified as the process is private. Considerations are ongoing and he may decide not to sell, the people said.

Shares of J Resources have climbed about 160% this year, giving the company a market value of 6 trillion rupiah ($392 million).

Budiarto and representatives for J Resources didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The Indonesian company produces about 200,000 ounces of gold a year, according to its website, which says J Resources intends to branch out into other metals and countries over the longer-term. Its current liabilities exceeded assets by $87 million at the end of last year, with loans and borrowings totaling about $335 million, a company financial statement shows.

--With assistance from Eko Listiyorini.

