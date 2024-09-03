New Thai PM to Keep Cash Handout, Finalize Cabinet on Tuesday

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thailand's prime minister, listens in during a news conference following a royal endorsement in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. The youngest daughter of former Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra won a parliamentary vote to become the Southeast Asian nations next prime minister, capping a tumultuous period that saw a court oust her predecessor and dissolve the top opposition party.

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s new leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra reaffirmed her commitment to keep much of her party’s controversial plan to hand out 10,000 baht ($292) each to almost all adult Thais, and said her cabinet lineup is ready.

Paetongtarn said she expects to sign off on her cabinet list on Tuesday, after which the appointments will be submitted for royal endorsement. She didn’t disclose the lineup, which would be published in the royal gazette once it’s approved.

The 38-year-old daughter of former leader Thaksin Shinawatra said the government is currently refining details of its cash handout plan. The program, originally designed to boost incomes and turbocharge an economy lagging the growth of its neighbors with roughly $14 billion of cash, has been criticized for its cost, funding source, and the broad coverage.

“It will be in the government’s policies for sure,” Paetongtarn, who became leader in August after her predecessor was dismissed by a court, told reporters in Bangkok on Tuesday. “Part of it may be paid in cash. We are adjusting the details.”

Thaksin last month said his daughter’s government will tweak the cash gift program and focus on providing financial relief first to the most needy. A week before that, the local media reported that Thaksin had advised his daughter to abandon the plan.

During a speech on Aug. 22, the former PM laid out his proposal to fine-tune the stimulus. Thaksin said at cost of roughly 145 billion baht, the administration may give 10,000 baht each to about 14.5 million people, including 1 million disabled Thais, starting September. After that, the government could make a call on extending the benefit to another 30 million people, he said.

Paetongtarn faces the challenge of reviving Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy that’s stifled by a near record-house hold debt, sluggish exports and a manufacturing sector weakened by cheap imports. She had ordered a review of the payout amid concerns over legal challenges to the plan.

The prime minister said on Tuesday that more details will be announced later, including on the funding of the program.

On Tuesday, Thailand’s parliament also started a three-day discussion on a $102 billion budget for the next fiscal year, with part of it earmarked for the cash handout. The lower house is scheduled to vote on the second and third readings on Thursday.

--With assistance from Pathom Sangwongwanich.

