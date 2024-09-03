Singapore Completes Oil Spill Clean Up Which Hit Sentosa Beach

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore completed clean-up operations following an oil spill in mid-June near its resort island Sentosa.

About 800 cleaning personnel and 2,300 volunteers helped remove 3,750 tons of debris, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said in a post on Facebook on Tuesday.

Swimming has resumed at some beaches and daily water quality tests at the remaining affected beaches will continue, Fu said.

The oil slick spread to other beaches in Singapore after Netherlands-flagged dredger Vox Maxima hit bunker-fuel vessel Marine Honour at the Pasir Panjang Terminal in June.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.