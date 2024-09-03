Singapore’s CapitaLand to Sell Luxury ION Orchard Mall to REIT It Backs

(Bloomberg) -- CapitaLand Investment Ltd. will sell its stake in one of Singapore’s most high-end malls to a real estate investment trust backed by the property company as it seeks to reduce assets on the balance sheet.

The deal will divest CapitaLand’s 50% interest in ION Orchard with a property value of about S$1.85 billion ($1.4 billion) to CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust. CapitaLand Investment has a 24% stake in the REIT, which is the city-state’s largest by market capitalization. The move is aimed at a “asset-light growth strategy,” the investment firm said in a statement Tuesday.

The REIT will pay approximately S$1.08 billion in cash, calculated based on the adjusted net asset value of the companies holding the property. The deal, which requires the approval of the REIT’s non-interested unitholders, is targeted to be completed by the fourth quarter.

CapitaLand Investment said it will be on track to recycle S$3.6 billion after the deal, exceeding its annual divestment target of S$3 billion.

The mall in Singapore’s main Orchard Road shopping belt is held in a joint venture with Hong Kong’s Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd., which owns the remaining 50% stake.

