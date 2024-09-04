Australia Sovereign Wealth Fund Sees $13 Billion Jump in Assets

The Australia flag atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, May 8, 2023. Australia may record its first budget surplus in 15 years, bolstering the center-left government's economic credentials as Treasurer Jim Chalmers moves to reinforce the central bank's efforts to peg back inflation. Photographer: Lisa Maree Williams/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s sovereign wealth fund added A$19 billion ($12.8 billion) in the year through June thanks to buoyant stocks and strong returns in its hefty private markets portfolio.

The Future Fund posted a 9.1% annual return for the period, bringing its total assets to A$225 billion, according to results released Wednesday. Alongside equities, the fund singled out its hedge fund and private credit investments as performing strongly.

“The changes in the investment environment and the resurgence of geopolitical risks of which we have been warning for several years continue to play out,” Chief Executive Officer Raphael Arndt said in a statement. “Our portfolio is now more robust to these events with relatively low exposure to fully priced equities, low exposure to interest rates and a range of inflation hedges in place.”

Arndt said A$50 billion of changes had been made to the fund’s portfolio in the past year, without disclosing what they were. Almost 15% of the fund’s assets are in private equity investments, with a similar allocation to alternative assets, while 11% of holdings are invested in credit.

