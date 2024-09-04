Ex-Philippine Mayor Tied to Laundering Arrested in Indonesia

(Bloomberg) -- A former Philippine mayor charged with money laundering has been arrested in Indonesia, according to Manila’s justice department.

Alice Guo is currently in the custody of the Indonesian police, the Philippines’ Department of Justice said in a statement Wednesday. Manila last week filed money laundering charges against Guo who’s wanted for alleged crimes linked to China-centric online casinos.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the government “will ensure that all legal processes are followed to hold her accountable for any crimes committed.”

The ex-mayor of Bamban city in Tarlac province north of the capital went missing in mid-July when an arrest order was issued against her. Since then, dozens of bank accounts and other assets linked to Guo had been frozen by authorities over allegations of fraud, money laundering and human trafficking.

The Philippines is currently coordinating with the Indonesian immigration authorities for Guo’s return to the Philippines as soon as possible.

