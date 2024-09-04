Japan Real Wages Unexpectedly Rise, Keeping BOJ on Hike Path

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese workers’ real wages rose for a second consecutive month, keeping the central bank on track for another potential rate hike later this year.

Real cash earnings for workers climbed 0.4% in July from a year earlier, the labor ministry reported Thursday. While the pace of gains slowed from the previous month’s increase, the result beat the consensus call for a 0.6% decline and followed the first advance in 27 months in June. Nominal wages grew 3.6%, also outpacing the consensus estimate.

The yen strengthened to around 143.20 against the dollar following the data release.

Base salaries experienced strong growth, rising 2.7%, the largest gain in 31 years. A more stable measure of wage trends that avoids sampling problems and excludes bonuses and overtime showed wages for full-time workers increased by a record 3%.

Thursday’s data are an indication that a key peg of the virtuous cycle long sought by the Bank of Japan may be falling into place. The BOJ has said it expects wage gains to fuel demand-led inflation, a condition it needs to confirm as it continues along the path toward normalizing policy after maintaining ultra-easy settings for decades.

Almost all economists expect the BOJ to stand pat when the board next sets policy on Sept. 20. Most expect a move sometime between October and January after the BOJ conducted its second rate hike this year on July 31.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has said the bank would consider additional tightening steps if the economy and prices develop in line with the bank’s projections.

The gain in real wages will create a positive backdrop as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party chooses a new leader. Given its dominance in parliament, the LDP’s Sept. 27 election is all but certain to determine the nation’s next premier after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced his decision to step down. Kishida resigned after persistently low approval ratings that partly reflected voter dissatisfaction over the failure of wages to keep up with rising prices.

Thursday’s strong data were driven largely by the historic wage gains that resulted from annual wage negotiations between the nation’s largest umbrella group for unions and employers. The union group, Rengo, secured wage increases of more than 5% for its constituents, the largest gains in more than 30 years. The BOJ has said in the past that over 80% of wage increases agreed for a new fiscal year tend to be reflected in data by July.

“All in all, the report will probably support the Bank of Japan’s view that the wage-price cycle is spinning in the direction of faster inflation. We see the BOJ lifting its policy rate to 0.50% from 0.25% at its October meeting.”

Japan’s chronic labor shortage is likely to keep upward pressure on wages, the BOJ said in its latest Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices. Japan’s large service sector firms are facing the worst manpower constraints in 32 years, according to the BOJ’s June Tankan report.

Companies have reported relatively robust results in the latest quarter, suggesting they have some leeway to keep rewarding workers. Some 64% of companies in the Topix index beat earnings expectations in the latest quarter, while 33% missed, a better ratio than the previous period, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

