Sybiha Set to Become Ukraine’s Next Foreign Minister in Shakeup

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian diplomat Andrii Sybiha is expected to replace Dmytro Kuleba as foreign minister as Volodymyr Zelenskiy reshuffles the government, according to a person familiar with the president’s thinking.

Kuleba, who tendered his resignation on Wednesday, will now focus on strengthening Ukraine’s relations with NATO as the war-torn country seeks to join the bloc, said the person, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

Sybiha, who is currently Kuleba’s first deputy at the Foreign Ministry, has a reputation of a skillful diplomat. He had served as Ukraine’s ambassador to Turkey and Zelenskiy’s deputy chief of staff before joining the ministry this year.

