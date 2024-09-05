Airbus A350 Checks Ordered by Regulator After Cathay Engine Fire

An Airbus SE A350 aircraft at the Wings India 2022 in Hyderabad, India.

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union Aviation Safety Agency will require one-time inspections of Airbus SE A350 engines after a midair fire on a Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. flight forced the airline to temporarily ground some aircraft.

The regulator will issue an emergency airworthiness directive to outline detailed requirements of the fuel-line checks later on Thursday, an EASA spokeswoman said in an email.

The EASA action marks the first official confirmation that an engine fire broke out in the incident at the start of this week, causing Flight CX383 to turn around and return to Hong Kong shortly after takeoff for Zurich. Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc makes the Trent XWB-97 engine that powers the A350-1000 model, and EASA said not all A350s may require inspections.

The checks will be required “to identify and remove from service any potentially compromised high pressure fuel hoses,” EASA said.

Rolls-Royce shares fell as much as 3.4%, adding to declines this week, and were down 2.4% at 1:20 p.m. in London. Airbus slipped 1.6%.

Cathay Pacific, which had to cancel flights this week, has said that 15 of its 48 A350s had defective fuel hoses requiring replacement. It was targeting getting all of those widebody jets back in service by Saturday.

Japan Airlines finished checks on all five of its A350-1000s and found no issues. It also started undertaking checks on its 15 of the smaller -900 model, with 10 completed and cleared.

Singapore Airlines Ltd., the largest operator globally of the A350 with 64 jets, said it started checks, and Etihad said Thursday it was undertaking inspections and had found no issues.

EASA said it was taking “precautionary measures” based on preliminary information that it has received from the investigation that’s being led by the Air Accident Investigation Authority of Hong Kong, as well as from Airbus and Rolls-Royce.

--With assistance from Danny Lee and Leen Al-Rashdan.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.