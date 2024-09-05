Deutsche Bank Settles Postbank Lawsuit With Key Plaintiff

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG has settled a decades-old lawsuit relating to its purchase of Postbank with a key plaintiff, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The settlement is for an additional €36.50 per share on the price Deutsche Bank paid at the time, the lender said in the statement.

The settlement comes after a previous one last month that allowed Deutsche Bank to release a large chunk of the provisions it had made for the cases. It said at the time it would “review” its payouts plans as a result.

Deutsche Bank’s shares rose as much 3.0% on Thursday and were trading 2.6% higher at 1:47 p.m.

The plaintiff, called Effecten-Spiegel, said in a filing it expects an extraordinary income of about €8.8 million before taxes for the current financial year as a result of the settlement.

“Against the background of the plaintiff’s specific role in this litigation, a refund of costs has been agreed which accounts for the expenses in the long-running litigation,” Deutsche Bank said in its release.

A lawsuit brought by a different group of investors still hasn’t been settled and is scheduled to be discussed at a higher regional court in October, a spokesman for Deutsche Bank said.

