Japan’s Household Spending Stays Largely Unchanged in July

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s household spending was largely unchanged in July, adding to concerns that overall economic growth will stay tepid in the current quarter.

Real outlays, adjusted for inflation, advanced 0.1% from a year ago, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported Friday. The result missed the consensus forecast of a 1.2% gain. Spending declined 1.7% from June.

Spending on housing and education jumped, while outlays on transportation and food declined.

Private consumption slumped for more than a year until the second quarter, as sticky inflation prompted households to tighten their budgets. The mostly flat reading in Friday’s data indicates the economy may lose momentum in the three months through September.

The weak spending results come even as recent wage data have painted a brighter picture. Data Thursday showed that real wages rose for a second straight month in July after advancing in June for the first time in 27 months.

The Bank of Japan has long sought a virtuous economic cycle in which wage growth fuels spending, leading to demand-led price growth. The spending figures cast a cloud over the prospects for achieving the cycle, as persistent inflation continues to discourage households from loosening their purse strings.

Friday’s data may raise some concerns about the prospects for finally breaking free from deflation for the government just as a leadership transition gets underway. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is set to elect a new president on Sept. 27. Given the LDP’s dominance in parliament, the party election is all but certain to determine the nation’s next premier after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced his intention to step down.

