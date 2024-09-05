Japan’s Kono Says Inappropriate for Govt to Block US Steel Deal

Taro Kono, Japan's digital transformation minister, in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Kono, a prominent minister running Japans digital agency, left the door open for a bid to become prime minister as he called on the central bank to increase interest rates to boost the value of the yen and bring down energy and food costs.

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Digital Transformation Minister Kono Taro pushed back against a possible US move to block Nippon Steel Corp.’s $14.1 billion takeover of United States Steel Corp., describing government intervention in the case as inappropriate.

“I think they’re looking for labor union votes ahead of the US presidential race,” said Kono, himself a leading candidate in an election later this month to decide Japan’s leader. “But I hope the US won’t distort the markets for reasons like this.”

President Joe Biden is preparing to block the deal, according to people familiar with the matter. A decision could be made as soon as this week, they said.

Kono, a former foreign and defense minister, was laying out his policy platform in the runup to the Sept. 27 ruling party leadership vote. Whoever wins that election is virtually assured of taking over from Fumio Kishida as Japan’s next premier thanks to the Liberal Democratic Party’s dominance in parliament.

“Raising productivity, efficiency through corporate buyouts should have merits for both the buyer and the seller,” said Kono. “In principle, intentional intervention from governments shouldn’t happen.”

Biden has long pledged that US Steel, an iconic American company headquartered in Pittsburgh, should remain domestically owned and run, a stance with which Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, is also aligned.

Kono is among a slew of candidates raising their hands for Japan’s top job. The list currently includes former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, ex-Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and party heavyweight Toshimitsu Motegi. Sanae Takaichi, who is seeking to become Japan’s first female prime minister, is expected to formally announce her candidacy next week.

The latest public polls show Kono coming in fourth in popularity behind Ishiba, Koizumi and Takaichi among the general public. The leadership contest will be decided by the ruling party, not by a public vote.

