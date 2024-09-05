Pernod Ricard Scraps PSG Deal After Marseille Football Fan Fury

(Bloomberg) -- Pernod Ricard SA has scrapped a global partnership with French football champions Paris Saint-Germain after just a few days, following a backlash due to the distiller’s ties with another city in France.

The maker of Martell Cognac said it withdrew from the sponsorship deal, only agreed on Monday, due to the strength of emotion it has aroused in France, particularly in Marseille, the city which was home to one of the company’s founders, Paul Ricard.

Pernod’s aperitif Ricard Pastis also has a long-term association with Marseille, which is home to Olympique de Marseille, PSG’s fierce rival. Reaction to the deal was so intense that dispirited Marseille fans vowed to stop drinking pastis with the hash-tag #boycottPernodRicard spreading on social media.

PSG’s team is disliked by fans of many other French clubs, as the majority Qatar-owned side bought up a string of star players while winning 10 of the last dozen Ligue 1 titles. PSG is currently top of Ligue 1, with Marseille in second place.

The issue even prompted the mayor of Marseille to give a TV interview where he said he would meet Pernod Ricard’s Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Ricard to ask for an explanation.

In a statement, Ricard said he had decided to renounce the global partnership after listening to employees in France, customers and shareholders and his family.

--With assistance from Julian Harris.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.