Thai Stocks Rally With Baht as New Cabinet Boosts Sentiment

(Bloomberg) -- Thai stocks climbed the most since March last year, with the baht rallying on policy continuity signals after the formation of a new government.

The nation’s equity benchmark SET Index advanced as much as 2.9%, with packaging, information and technology, and petrochemical companies leading the gains. The baht rose as much as 1.5% against the dollar to 33.69 — the strongest level since May last year.

A strengthening local currency will make Thai stocks more alluring for dollar-based investors. Global funds have poured $133 million into Thai bonds in September so far, the third straight month of net foreign inflows.

Thai assets have been boosted by the signs of a pivot from the Federal Reserve, as well as easing political risks in the nation following the appointment of a new prime minister and her cabinet line up.

“There is an increasing confidence from investors,” said Tareck Horchani, head of prime brokerage dealing at Maybank Securities Pte. “After government deliberation on policy, they can start cash hand out policy and other stimulus measures.”

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s new cabinet was endorsed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Wednesday. The government needs to accelerate economic recovery, approve a $14 billion cash handout to nearly 70% of the population and raise capital for state investment Vayupak Fund to prop up the local stock market.

