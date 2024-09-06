EQT Considers Sale of US-Headquartered AGS Health

(Bloomberg) -- EQT AB is considering options for AGS Health, including selling the company, which provides revenue cycle management services to the health sector, people familiar with the situation said.

While still early days, the private equity firm has held meetings with bankers to evaluate a sale, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. No decisions have been made and EQT may decide not to sell, they said.

A representative for EQT declined to comment.

AGS Health was established in the southern Indian city of Chennai in 2011, the company’s website shows. It was acquired by Baring Private Equity Asia in 2019, later relocating its headquarters to Washington DC. AGS Health also expanded to the Philippines last year, and now employs over 12,000 staff serving more than 150 customers, including US hospitals and health systems.

Stockholm-based EQT acquired Baring Private Equity Asia in 2022 in a €6.8 billion ($7.6 billion) takeover. A year later, it rebranded the combined private equity business in Asia as EQT Private Capital Asia.

