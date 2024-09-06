Indonesia’s Waskita Karya Signs $1.7 Billion Debt Revamp Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian builder PT Waskita Karya reached an agreement with lenders to restructure 26.3 trillion rupiah ($1.7 billion)-worth of loans, easing some pressure off the distressed company.

It signed a master restructuring agreement with 21 local and international banks to extend the maturity period by 10 years to 2032, President Director Muhammad Hanugroho said in Jakarta on Friday. The deal also paved the way for lower interest rate, down to 3.5% from 5%.

Indonesian state builders have struggled to pay back debt, which ballooned over the past decade on President Joko Widodo’s aggressive infrastructure push. The pandemic also turned the sector into a hotspot for distress as it put many projects on hold.

Waskita — the largest state builder based on assets — has missed payments on some bonds and had its shares suspended on the local exchange. Another state-owned builder PT Wijaya Karya earlier this year signed a similar agreement to restructure 20.8 trillion rupiah of debt.

--With assistance from Harry Suhartono.

