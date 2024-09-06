Iran Sends Russia Ballistic Missiles Despite US, EU Warnings

(Bloomberg) -- Iran has sent ballistic missiles to Russia to aid its war in Ukraine despite months of warnings by US and European officials not to do so, people familiar with the matter said.

The US briefed allies on the evidence and the move is likely to be met with more US and European Union sanctions on Tehran, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential assessments.

Iran has provided Russia with hundreds of drones during Russia’s 2 1/2-year war against Ukraine, but the transfer of ballistic missiles marks deeper involvement in Moscow’s war. The US National Security Council didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the missiles had been transferred. Bloomberg reported earlier this week that European officials expected Iran to deliver the missiles to Russia imminently.

--With assistance from Jenny Leonard.

