Vietnam Tycoon Faces Second Trial While Appealing Death Penalty

Truong My Lan, chairwoman of Van Thinh Phat Holdings, center, arrives at the Ho Chi Minh City Peoples Court in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The $12 billion fraud trial of Vietnamese real estate tycoon begun Tuesday as the government presses its anti-corruption campaign across all sectors of society.

(Bloomberg) -- The second trial of Vietnamese real estate tycoon Truong My Lan on charges including alleged money laundering will begin Sept. 19 as she appeals a death penalty verdict from earlier this year.

The trial, which will include 33 other defendants, is expected to last until Oct. 19, according to a statement posted on the website of the People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City. Lan and the others are accused of alleged fraudulent appropriation of property, money laundering and illegal transportation of currency across borders, it said.

Lan’s lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

Police charge that Lan, former chairwoman of real estate giant Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, and her accomplices with alleged illegal transportation about $4.5 billion across the border over 10 years beginning in October 2012, news website VnExpress reported in June. They also are accused by investigators of allegedly laundering about 446 trillion dong ($18.1 billion) in embezzled assets from Saigon Commercial Bank and bond issuances, the report said.

Additionally, Lan is charged with allegedly appropriating more than 30 trillion dong from 35,824 investors through bond issuances, the news website said.

Lan is appealing the death sentence handed to her in April after she was found guilty in a $12 billion fraud case. Her earlier charges included bribing government officials, violating bank lending rules and embezzling funds.

--With assistance from Nguyen Dieu Tu Uyen.

