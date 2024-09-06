Zelenskiy Arrives in Germany for Talks With Allies on War Aid

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Germany on Friday for talks with allies in Ramstein, Germany to discuss continued support for his country.

“We need the determination of our partners and the means to stop Russian aerial terror,” he said in a statement on Telegram.

Zelenskiy said it is crucial that all weapons from earlier pledged support packages finally reach battle brigades and reiterated his call to partners to supply long-range weapons.

During the visit he is slated to talk with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius as well as US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Zelenskiy’s next destination after Germany is an international forum in Italy, where he is planning to meet Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

