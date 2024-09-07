Kosovo Closes Two Border Sites Following Serbian Road Blockades

(Bloomberg) -- Kosovo closed two border crossings with Serbia after Serbian groups on Friday blocked some travelers with Kosovar documents, escalating tensions in the region.

Informal organizations in Serbia blockaded three border points in protest of recent political actions in the north of Kosovo, which is Serb-majority. In response, Kosovo shut crossings at the towns of Bernjak and Merdare.

“To protect our citizens, these crossings will stay closed until this behavior stops and the situation is resolved,” Kosovo Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla posted on Facebook. He described the Serbian actions as “fascist.”

The flare-up is the latest example of growing conflict between Kosovo and Serbia, which has drawn criticism from the international community. The vast majority of Kosovo Serbs, and their main political party, the Serb List, support the Belgrade regime.

Last week, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s government shut down several Serbian-financed institutions in Serb-majority municipalities, citing violations of Kosovo’s laws and constitution. Serbian groups have separately demanded Kosovo withdraw its police from its Serb-majority areas in the north and reinstate the Serbian dinar, which was banned earlier this year.

The Serbian blockade of several roads this week is “our response to Prime Minister Kurti’s decisions,” said Rasa Rojevic, head of the Citizens’ Organization of Mitrovica. “Vehicles with Kosovo-only documents won’t be allowed to pass.”

In Kosovo, Serbian-funded institutions are deemed illegal. The Kosovar government asserts that its goal is to establish order and enforce the law, particularly in the north of the country.

Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia have worsened since September last year, when about 30 armed Serb militants engaged in a daylong shootout with Kosovar police, resulting in four deaths, including an ethnic Albanian policeman.

US and European Union allies have condemned Kurti’s actions, and have called on the parties to return to the EU-mediated dialogue to find solutions.

--With assistance from Jasmina Kuzmanovic.

