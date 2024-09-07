Yellen Says She Would Welcome Visit by Her Chinese Counterpart

Janet Yellen, US treasury secretary, speaks during a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Yellen said the labor market is no longer driving inflation in the US economy to the extent it was earlier in the pandemic recovery, echoing earlier comments by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell.

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that she would welcome a visit to the US by her Chinese counterpart, and is open to another visit of her own to China, as she underscored the importance of the world’s two largest economies engaging with each other.

“I certainly may go back there — I would welcome a visit by my Chinese counterpart, and my guess is that we will have one way or another a visit,” Yellen said Saturday. “We’ve got economic issues where we disagree,” but at the same time “we also need to collaborate,” she said in a fireside conversation with Bloomberg News’ David Gura at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin.

Yellen met for hours with her counterpart Vice Premier He Lifeng during a visit to Beijing in April, continuing the re-engagement between the two nations that began last November with President Joe Biden’s sit-down with President Xi Jinping.

Along with climate change, areas for engagement include debt relief for developing nations, Yellen said. Having contacts with counterparts would also be important in the case of any future financial crisis that spills across borders, she said.

