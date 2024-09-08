France Asks for EU Extension to Present Deficit Plan: La Tribune

(Bloomberg) -- The French government has requested an extension from the European Commission to the deadline for submitting its plan to reduce the public deficit, currently due by Sept. 20, the Finance Ministry said in a report in La Tribune Dimanche.

France asked for extra time to ensure consistency between the plan and its 2025 finance bill, a representative for the ministry told the newspaper, without saying what the new proposed deadline would be.

President Emmanuel Macron on Sept. 5 named Michel Barnier as France’s new prime minister. The premier will have to find a new finance minister to replace Bruno Le Maire, who’s said he won’t remain in the post, and submit a budget by Oct. 1.

The EU had asked France for a longer-term fiscal strategy to be sent to Brussels in September.

Barnier has no majority in the Parliament, and faces a National Assembly with many lawmakers outright hostile to him, or at best demanding policy concessions in exchange for not toppling the government in a no-confidence vote.

