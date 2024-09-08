Iran Denies Reports It Supplied Russia With Ballistic Missiles

(Bloomberg) -- Iran denied reports it supplied Russia with ballistic missiles, saying it doesn’t provide military support to either side in the Russia-Ukraine war.

“The fundamental and stated approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the Ukraine conflict remains consistent and unchanged,” the state-run IRNA news agency reported, citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Nasser Kanaani. “The repeated claims of sending ballistic missiles to Russia are driven by political goals and motives of some Western countries and are completely baseless.”

Bloomberg reported Friday that Iran sent ballistic missiles to Russia, defying months of warnings by US and European officials. Tehran is alleged to have provided Russia with hundreds of drones during Russia’s 2 1/2-year war against Ukraine, but the transfer of the missiles marks deeper involvement in Moscow’s war.

Earlier, Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations said Tehran viewed the supply of arms to conflicting parties as “inhumane” and urged other countries not to do so.

