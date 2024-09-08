Italy Is Targeting 1.3%-1.4% Growth Next Year, Il Sole Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Italy is targeting economic growth of 1.3%-1.4% next year, Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper reported, without saying where it got the information.
Premier Giorgia Meloni’s government is working on a fiscal proposal that complies with the European Union’s rules. The plan will be presented in the coming weeks.
Italy’s gross domestic product grew just 0.9% last year and the European Commission predicts it will maintain that pace this year and expand only 1.1% in 2025.
The government itself is more optimistic, with Finance Ministry Undersecretary Federico Freni telling reporters on Saturday that the cabinet is confident that output will increase 1% this year.
Meloni’s executive aims to bring the country’s deficit below 3% within the next two years to reassure Brussels officials scrutinizing its huge debts, according to people familiar with the matter. Officials are targeting a shortfall of 2.9% in 2026 — just under the ceiling required by EU fiscal rules.
