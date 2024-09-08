Japan’s Nikkei 225 Slides 3% on Yen Strength, Soft US Jobs Data

An illuminated electronic stock board displayed inside the Kabuto One building at night in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, June 27, 2024. The slump in the yen has gone so far that its no longer giving a boost to Japanese stocks. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks fell, with the Nikkei 225 Stock Average slumping 3%, as the yen’s recent advance weighed on the earnings outlook for exporters after disappointing US jobs data fueled concern about the health of the world’s largest economy.

“Global investors may be taking risk off and cashing out,” said Shoji Hirakawa, chief global strategist at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Lab Co. Investors may have decided that concerns about the US economy and the possibility of a significant interest rate cut cannot be dismissed in light of the employment report, he said.

US data released Friday showed hiring fell short of forecasts in August after downward revisions to the prior two months.

The yen, which had been rising on the Bank of Japan’s July rate hike and expectations the Federal Reserve will cut borrowing costs to support the US economy, traded at 142.59 per dollar, near a one-month high.

Japanese stocks entered a bear market in early August, with the Topix and the Nikkei tumbling the most since 1987 as higher interest rates and and concern over the US economy sparked a surge in the yen. While the benchmark Topix has bounced back since then, it’s still about 11% below its all-time high reached in July.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.