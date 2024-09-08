Westpac Names Former Goldman Partner Anthony Miller as CEO

Signage for Westpac Banking Corp. at the Westpac Place building in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Rising costs and intensifying competition for home loans at Australias biggest banks are combining to set up a grueling earnings season.

(Bloomberg) -- Westpac Banking Corp. named its business and wealth division head Anthony Miller as the Australian bank’s next chief executive officer, succeeding Peter King.

Miller, who held senior roles at Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., has been with the Australian firm since 2020. He will start in the role on Dec. 16, according to a statement Monday.

Miller will have a fixed renumeration of A$2.5 million ($1.7 million) as well as shorter and longer term variable compensation. One area of focus will be continuing efforts to simplify Westpac’s technology systems.

King steered the lender though the global pandemic and is known for his drive to simplify the bank to focus on core areas. He will retire after a 30-year career at Westpac, including five years as CEO.

Miller is the second new CEO of a major bank this year after National Australia Bank Ltd. picked Andrew Irvine to succeed Ross McEwan. Irvine had also helmed NAB’s business bank.

The banking regulator in July cited progress in Westpac’s risk management and governance when it reduced additional capital requirements on the lender. Those extra capital needs dated back to 2019 after regulatory violations led to a record fine to settle Australia’s biggest breach of anti-money laundering laws.

Goldman, Deutsche Banker

Earlier in his career, Miller spent 16 years at Goldman, including as partner. Before joining Westpac he was Deutsche Bank’s CEO of Australia and New Zealand, and co-head of APAC investment banking.

“As an internal appointment Anthony knows what needs to be done and will move at pace, ensuring a seamless transition,” Westpac Chair Steven Gregg said in the statement.

Westpac shares are up 40% this year, the best performer among Australia’s four largest banks.

