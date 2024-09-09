China Likely Buying Oil for SPR at Low Prices, Energy Aspects Says

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese refiners are likely buying a combined 16 million barrels of oil a month to replenish the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve at current low prices, according to Energy Aspects Ltd.

The industry consultant said this in a note shared with clients on Friday, citing recent meetings with Chinese energy majors. It didn’t give any details on when the buying for the reserves had started. The volumes would equate to roughly 5% of China’s monthly imports.

The size of China’s oil and fuel reserves are shrouded in secrecy. Beijing rarely makes public announcements on the topic, although it often takes advantage of drops in prices to refill them. The state-owned oil companies are typically responsible for replenishing the SPR, and the purchases can get mixed in with buying for their own refineries.

Brent has dropped sharply this quarter as the demand outlook deteriorated in major importers like China and the US. The global benchmark has lost almost a fifth of its value since the end of June and plummeted around 10% last week.

Vortexa Ltd., a data intelligence firm, said in July that China was seeking to add about 8 million tons, or around 59 million barrels, of crude to the SPR through March 2025.

