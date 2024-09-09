China Renaissance Falls 72% as Trading Resumes in Hong Kong

The flags of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), left, China, second left, and the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (HKEx), second right, in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Hong Kongs stock exchange posted a 13% decline in fourth quarter profit as trading declined and initial public offerings remained weak. Photographer: Chan Long Hei/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China Renaissance Holdings Ltd.’s shares slid 72% after resuming trading in Hong Kong, about 17 months after its stock was suspended following the detention of its former Chairman Bao Fan.

The company fulfilled requirements under the trading resumption guidance, releasing its first half and overdue earnings results for last year and 2022. The company replaced Bao in February, a year after he vanished from the public eye due to an investigation by Chinese authorities.

Bao was placed under detention under an unspecified investigation amid a broader graft crackdown on the financial sector. His absence has dented China Renaissance’s business growth, curtailing revenue and prompting a slew of staff departures.

