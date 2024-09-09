Copper Miner Eyes Canada Exit After Failing to Land China Deal

Ben McMillan, chief investment officer at IDX Advisors, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the latest trends in iron, steel and copper.

(Bloomberg) -- Vancouver-based copper miner Solaris Resources Inc. is relocating its headquarters to Ecuador’s capital, months after scrapping a financing deal with a Chinese investor due to a lengthy Canadian review process.

Solaris Resources is transitioning its head office to Quito, the Canadian company said Monday in a statement. The firm said it continues to evaluate further steps to complete a greater transition to Ecuador, where it’s seeking to advance its flagship copper project.

The move comes after Solaris Resources abruptly called off plans to sell a 15% stake to Zijin Mining Group for $130 million in May due to a lengthy regulatory review from Canada’s federal government. Canada has sought to curb foreign state-owned investment in its natural resources sector. The deal would have given Zijin a seat on Solaris’ board of directors.

“The company does not currently anticipate that any such further steps will pose adverse tax consequences for the company or require a change of stock exchange listings,” Solaris Resources said in its statement.

