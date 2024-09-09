EM Assets Weaken as Soft US Data and China Hit Risk Appetite

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging markets are under pressure Monday as soft US labor data reported on Friday and growing deflation risks in China damp investor appetite for risk.

The MSCI gauge for developing world stocks fell as much as 1.4% to trade at the lowest level since early August, with Asian tech shares leading the decline. The currency index also fell, dropping 0.4% as the US dollar recovered following a volatile session on Friday.

The market is taking the view that the US non-farm payrolls on Friday and later comments from the Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller suggested a half-point cut is unlikely at the Fed’s next meeting, according to Henrik Gullberg, macro economist at Coex Partners Ltd. Meantime, China’s core inflation cooled in August to the weakest in more than three years, fueling concern over deflation in the country as well as global growth.

“Disappointing inflation data in China has dented risk appetite for EM assets,” said Guillaume Tresca, global EM strategist at Generali Asset Management in Paris.

Chinese stocks are on the brink of falling to a five-year low seen in February as bearish sentiment grips the market amid a lack of earnings and economic recovery. Most EM currencies weakened against the dollar, with Colombia’s peso underperforming peers, hitting its weakest since October 2023 after lower-than-expected inflation data.

Mexico’s peso was the only outlier, gaining 0.5% as traders reassess the risks of a sudden slowdown in the US economy, by far Mexico’s largest trading partner. Still, Morgan Stanley stayed bearish on the currency despite cheap valuations as headwinds are “unlikely to abate anytime soon,” wrote strategist Ioana Zamfir in a Monday note.

“From a local risk premia standpoint, MXN now stands out as the cheapest currency in EM,” Zamfir wrote. Still, “we have yet to speak to any investors who feel confident adding MXN longs, despite these valuations, given political uncertainty and concerns about a slowing US economy.”

Elsewhere, Sri Lanka’s dollar bonds sold off Monday as one of the worst performers in developing nations. Investors reduced their country exposure over rising political uncertainties before elections later this month, concerned about further stalls in debt restructuring if the election results in a shakeup in leadership.

Turkey was awarded a second credit rating upgrade in six months from Fitch Ratings, amid improving external buffers and a strong pickup in reserves. The Turkish lira fell 0.2% against the greenback.

