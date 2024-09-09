Le Maire Says Still Possible for France to Hit 2024 Deficit Goal

(Bloomberg) -- French caretaker Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said it’s still possible for the country to meet its deficit-reduction targets for this year and 2027 if the next government quickly takes measures.

According to recent calculations by the French Treasury, if no new savings measures are found, France’s budget deficit would rise to 5.6% of economic output this year from 5.5% in 2023, instead of narrowing to 5.1% as the government targeted in its latest long-term fiscal plans in April.

At a hearing of the National Assembly’s finance committee on Monday, Le Maire said his successor should cancel some of the €16.5 billion ($18.2 billion) of credits the outgoing government has set aside. He also called for a bill to change the current budget for 2024 and a meeting with regional authorities to curb an increase in their spending.

A revised budget for this year could include measures to put in place a suspended plan to tax share buybacks and the profits of energy firms, he said.

“The moment we are in, which requires clear thinking and courage, we can meet the 5.1% deficit in 2024,” Le Maire said. “We can and must meet the target of 3% in 2027, it’s just a question of political choices.”

Speaking alongside him, caretaker Budget Minister Thomas Cazenave added that the situation of France’s public finances “remains worrying.”

