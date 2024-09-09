Miami Police Investigate Tyreek Hill’s Detention Before Dolphins Game

(Bloomberg) -- The Miami-Dade Police Department opened an internal investigation after Tyreek Hill, the star wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins, was briefly detained and handcuffed on his way to a game on Sunday.

Hill was pulled over about a block away from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, the home field of the National Football League team owned by billionaire Steve Ross. Videos posted to social media showed Hill lying on the ground face down, handcuffed, with four officers around him.

“I initiated an internal affairs investigation to ensure a thorough review of the matter,” Miami-Dade Police Department Director Stephanie Daniels said in a statement on social media. “One of the officers involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation is conducted.”

Police said Sunday they were reviewing available body-camera footage. The department didn’t respond to a request for additional comment.

“Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support,” the Dolphins said in a statement.

Hill went on to record 130 receiving yards, including an 80-yard touchdown pass, in the Dolphin’s 20-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

One of the best receivers in the league, Hill was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his eight seasons in the NFL with the Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Right now, I’m still trying to put it all together. I still don’t know what happened,” he told reporters after the game, which was the season opener for both teams.

“But I do want to use this platform to say, ‘What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill?’ Worst-case scenario, you know?,” he said. “But I want to be able to use this platform to figure out a way to flip this and make it a positive on my end and Miami-Dade and do something positive for the community.”

