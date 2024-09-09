Midea Starts Taking Investor Orders for Up to $3.5 Billion Hong Kong IPO

An employee works on an air conditioner production line at a Midea factory in Wuhan. Photographer: STR/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Midea Group Co. has started taking investor orders for an up to $3.5 billion share sale in Hong Kong, in what is set to be the biggest listing by a Chinese company in two years.

The Foshan-based appliance maker is offering 492.1 million shares at HK$52 to HK$54.80 a piece, according to its listing document dated Monday. At the low end of the marketed price range, that represents a 25% discount to the company’s Shenzhen-traded shares on Friday.

The company said it expects to price shares on Sept. 13 and list on Sept. 17. Bloomberg News previously reported that Midea was set to start taking orders this week.

Cornerstone investors, who agree to keep shares for at least six months, have agreed to buy $1.26 billion in Midea stock, which is more than a third of the offering. They include a subsidiary of container-shipping company Cosco Shipping Holdings Co. and a unit of UBS Asset Management AG.

At the targeted size, Midea’s offering would be the biggest Chinese listing since state-owned oil-and-gas producer Cnooc Ltd. raised $5 billion in April 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It would be a welcome boost for Hong Kong too, given that only $2.5 billion has been raised in initial public offerings in the city this year, compared with more than $50 billion in 2020.

Hong Kong hasn’t hosted a listing that’s raised more than $1 billion since battery supplier CALB Group Co.’s share sale in 2022.

Midea, founded in 1968, is China’s largest home-appliance maker. The company, which sells under brands including Midea, Comfee, Eureka and Little Swan, acquired Toshiba Corp.’s home-appliance business in 2016 and also owns German robotics firm Kuka AG.

Midea’s first-half net income rose 14% from a year earlier to 20.8 billion yuan, beating analyst estimates. Revenue rose 10% to about 217 billion yuan. Its shares have climbed about 15% this year in Shenzhen.

China International Capital Corp. and Bank of America Corp. are joint sponsors of the offering.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.