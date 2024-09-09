Mitsubishi Chemical Looks to Sell Pharma Unit, Nikkei Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese chemical producer Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. is looking to sell its pharmaceutical unit, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., Nikkei reported on Monday.

Mitsubishi Chemical has hired a financial adviser and is seeking potential buyers, including foreign investment funds, Nikkei reported, without citing where it got the information. The company is hoping to sell its pharmaceutical arm for more than 500 billion yen ($3.5 billion), the report said, adding that talks are in early stages and the company may also decide not to offload it.

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical rose as much as 2.2% on Monday morning trading in Tokyo, while the broader Topix Index fell as much as 2.9%.

Mitsubishi Chemical on Monday said “there is no such fact” that it’s in the early stages of negotiation. The company is reviewing its entire business portfolio, including pharmaceuticals, and considering all options including divestment, according to a statement.

The report comes as Mitsubishi Chemical — whose sprawling business covers sectors from petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals to industrial gas — is looking to improve profits, especially in chemicals. President and Chief Executive Officer Manabu Chikumoto, who was appointed earlier this year, said during a May earnings press conference that the company will consider all options when it comes to reviewing its portfolio.

Should the pharmaceutical unit’s sale go through, the conglomerate discount may narrow, SMBC Nikko analysts Go Miyamoto and Yasuhiro Shintani wrote in a memo Monday.

“Capital efficiency could change markedly depending on how proceeds from a sale are used,” they said.

