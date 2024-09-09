Starmer Set to Face Down Labour Rebels on Pensioner Benefit Cut

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to face down a rebellion threatened by Labour lawmakers over his decision to remove a key benefit from most pensioners, as his aides warned a U-turn would open up less palatable choices to fix the UK’s public finances.

The House of Commons is set to vote on Tuesday on Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves’ move to scrap winter fuel payments for about 10 million older Britons. Starmer’s office expects dozens of Labour lawmakers to express their opposition to the policy, most by abstaining, people familiar with the matter said.

The stand-off is a significant moment ahead of Reeves’ budget on Oct. 30, when she is expected to announce a series of tax rises and spending cuts to shore up Britain’s fiscal outlook. While Starmer’s 167-seat majority means he’s not in danger of losing the vote, the dissent places the premier in a bind: either proceed with a cut that’s caused widespread upset in his party, or take a blow to his authority by reversing course.

Starmer and Reeves have no intention of backing down, according to the people, who asked not to be named discussing internal government thinking. They blamed the need to means-test winter fuel payments — currently paid to all pensioners — on a £22 billion ($29 billion) black hole in the public finances that Labour says the previous Conservative government left them. Reeves estimates the move will save the Treasury around £1.4 billion a year.

One Labour aide said Downing Street saw it as necessary short-term pain that would allow the government the longer-term gain of being able to afford more generous spending at a later date. That approach is in line with what is seen as Number 10’s strategy of making unpopular fiscal decisions early on in the administration, way out from the next general election, before offering more voter-friendly policies closer to the next poll.

“We’re going to have to be unpopular: tough decisions are tough decisions,” Starmer told BBC TV on Sunday. “I’m absolutely convinced we will only deliver that change — I’m absolutely determined we will — if we do the difficult things now.”

Focus groups suggest most Britons were willing to accept the measure to help balance the books, the aide said. Public polling presents a mixed picture: In July, a YouGov survey found 47% supported the government’s position, with 38% opposing it. However, another YouGov poll in August suggested 59% of people did not back the policy.

If winter fuel payments are not removed, the government would have to look for even harsher cuts elsewhere in Britain’s rising benefits budget, another adviser warned. Pensioners have been relatively well-looked after by the state in recent years, compared to poorer working age Britons, they added, noting that the state pension is still set for an above-inflation rise next year.

The people declined to say whether Starmer would punish rebels by removing their right to sit as Labour Members of Parliament, as they did after a vote on child benefits in July. Six of the seven MPs suspended then, as well as a dozen sitting Labour MPs, have signed a non-binding motion calling on the government to postpone the move on winter fuel payments. There’s also concern over the move within government, Bloomberg previously reported.

Last week, Ed Balls, a former Labour shadow chancellor, said on his Political Currency podcast that Reeves needed an “escape route” to allow her to climb down, or else she risked the policy destabilizing the government.

Reeves is addressing Labour MPs on Monday night in an effort to allay concerns, as well as meeting smaller groups, people familiar with the talks said. She’s previously signaled looming tax rises — widely expected to focus on wealth levies such as capital gains and inheritance taxes.

Allies of Starmer and Reeves insisted they had no plans to give ground on winter fuel payments beyond existing efforts to extend a household support fund and encourage more people to claim pension credit, which qualifies them to keep the benefit.

In a sign of the disquiet behind the scenes, a government official said Home Office minister Diana Johnson misspoke when she told broadcasters on Monday morning that ministers were examining how to mitigate the cut.

Much of the internal criticism has centered on Reeves effectively boxing herself in on having to make spending cuts while in opposition. Before the election, she vowed not to raise national insurance, income tax or value-added tax — the Treasury’s three main revenue-raisers — in an effort to keep hold of middle-ground voters. While those commitments may have helped Labour win July’s election, they have limited her fiscal choices now she is in office.

Still, some in government are insistent that the pensioners’ fuel benefit was wasteful because it was universal and therefore received by wealthy people who didn’t necessarily need it. It is hard to defend a handout that even the King would be eligible for, one Labour MP loyal to Starmer said.

--With assistance from Joe Mayes.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.