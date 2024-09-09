Two Pakistanis Convicted by Dutch For Calling For Wilders’ Death

(Bloomberg) -- Two Pakistani nationals who publicly called for the assassination of far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders were sentenced in absentia to a combined 18 years in prison by a Dutch court.

A 56-year-old religious leader, who Wilders previously named as Muhammad Ashraf Asif Jalali, was found guilty of incitement and threats to murder the member of parliament, both with terrorist intent, according to a statement by the district court of the Hague. He was given a 14-year prison term.

“The threatening statements made can certainly serve to prepare the minds of followers and listeners to commit the criminal act,” the Dutch court said on Monday.

Jalali had said he wishes Wilders “to be hanged someday” and issued an Islamic religious ruling to murder him, according to the Dutch prosecution. Neither of the suspects, nor any lawyers representing them, appeared at the trial.

Wilders, whose party won the most seats in Netherlands’ election last November, has for years courted controversy over his anti-Islamic views. He has in the past posted cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad on social media and lived under police protection for about 20 years.

Wilders named the second man as Saad Hussain Rizvi, who leads an extremist Pakistani party. He received a sentence of four years, the court said.

