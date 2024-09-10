Stocks in Asia Eye Declines Ahead of US Debate: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised for a weak open on Wednesday as investors weighed election risks ahead of the first US presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Equity futures pointed to declines in Tokyo and Hong Kong and a steady open in Sydney, while US contracts edged lower. Oil staged a modest rebound Wednesday after collapsing to its lowest close since late 2021, while Treasury yields declined for a sixth session in the run-up to the US consumer price index later Wednesday.

The match-up between Trump and Harris promises more clarity for investors, who’ve already spent months parsing campaign-trail language around tax proposals, tariff projections, government spending plans and policies on energy, electric vehicles, health care and more.

“The markets will be gripped by the US Presidential debate today,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.Com Inc. “Although it’s unlikely to be as much of a car crash as the first debate between Biden and Harris and therefore less market moving, the race is neck and neck, heightening uncertainty about US fiscal, trade and foreign policy going forward.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% in early trading after the global Brent benchmark dropped below $70 a barrel on Tuesday for the first time in more than two years, a fresh leg lower in a slump spurred by robust supplies, demand concerns and rampant speculative selling. Copper and aluminum also fell after Chinese trade data offered evidence of weakening domestic demand for metals.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% with a Bloomberg gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps jumping 1.5%. Tesla Inc. led gains in Wall Street megacaps on Tuesday and Oracle Corp. hit an all-time high. JPMorgan Chase & Co. sank more than 5% after tempering its earnings optimism and Bank of America Corp. said investment-banking results will come in lower than some expected.

Traders in the US interest-rate options market are still betting on at least one super-sized Federal Reserve interest-rate cut this year — just probably not before the Nov. 5 US election.

“Given the market’s aggressive expectations for Fed rate cuts, a hotter reading should lead to downside volatility,” said Sameer Samana at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “A cooler print has more two-way risk as it creates more room for the Fed to cut, but may also indicate the economy is slowing faster than anticipated.”

Key events this week:

US CPI, Wednesday

Japan PPI, Thursday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

Japan industrial production, Friday

U. Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:48 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.7%

S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1021

The Japanese yen was little changed at 142.35 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1347 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6653

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $57,613.05

Ether rose 0.5% to $2,390.07

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 3.87%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $66.34 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

