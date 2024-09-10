Blinken Says Russia Has Received Ballistic Missiles From Iran

(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia has received ballistic missiles from Iran to aid its war in Ukraine, defying months of warnings by the US and its allies to Tehran not to transfer the weapons.

Moscow will likely use the missiles “within weeks” on Ukrainian territory, Blinken said Tuesday at a joint press conference with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London.

The US and its allies would be announcing new sanctions against Tehran in response — including on Iran Air — as soon as Tuesday, Blinken said.

Bloomberg reported last week that Iran sent ballistic missiles to Russia, marking that country’s deeper involvement in the war in Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign minister summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires on Monday over the reports, which Iran has denied.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.