China Lawmakers Review Proposal for Lifting Retirement Age

(Bloomberg) -- China’s top legislature is reviewing a draft decision on gradually raising the statutory retirement age in a move that would slow the shrinking of the working-age population.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress on Tuesday discussed a raft of legislative bills, and upping the retirement age was among them, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. There hadn’t been indication it would be on the agenda in reports a week earlier. Xinhua did not specify new target age ranges or other details in the proposal.

China’s population has been in negative growth since 2022, with people aged 65 and above accounting for 14.2% of the total population in 2021, according to a report by state broadcaster CCTV explaining the move on Tuesday. The situation is expected to get worse over the next decade with the number of people aged 60 and above set to exceed 400 million, or more than 30% of the total population by around 2035, the report added.

In July, officials in Beijing announced after a party conclave that the retirement age will rise in a “voluntary, flexible manner,” without giving more details. The retirement age for white-collar workers has been kept at 60 for men and 55 for women for more than four decades, putting China at the lower end of the spectrum worldwide.

Raising that threshold would reduce the speed at which the working-age population shrinks and buy Beijing more time to figure out how to boost birth rates. And while raising the retirement age is generally unpopular in many nations, the backlash in China reveals deeper anxieties about the employment situation in the world’s second-largest economy.

