EU to Lower Proposed Tariffs on Teslas and Other EVs From China

Zeekr electric vehicles bound for shipment to Europe at the Port of Taicang in Jiangsu Province, China. Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is poised to make small downward adjustments to the additional tariff rates proposed for electric vehicles that Tesla Inc. and other carmakers import from China, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tesla’s proposed rate will be revised to just below 8%, from 9%, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the changes have not yet been announced. The EU is making the revisions due to new information that companies have provided, the people said.

Member states are set to vote on the proposed definitive tariffs before they’re due to come into force in November. The additional levies will be on top of the existing 10% duties that exporters from China already are subject to.

Mlex first reported the changes on Monday, saying Tesla’s rate will drop to 7.8%. The new highest rate for Chinese producers that failed to cooperate with the EU’s probe will be set at 35.3%, down from 36.3%, according to the news organization.

The rates could continue to be adjusted as discussions between the EU and relevant parties continue and as new information emerges.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.