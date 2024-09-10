India’s Manipur Blocks Internet for Five Days Following Violence

(Bloomberg) -- India’s northeastern border state of Manipur imposed a ban on internet services for five days to prevent the spread of misinformation amid ethnic violence that has claimed several lives.

The suspension of internet and mobile data services will be in effect from 3 p.m. on Tuesday to 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to an order from the home department of the state.

“In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the State of Manipur, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public,” the order said.

Earlier in the day, the government imposed a curfew on the Imphal West and Imphal East districts of the state following clashes between students and security forces. The students were protesting the recent spurt in violence between two ethnic groups and have demanded the ouster of the state’s security adviser and director general of police. The students also sought the resignation of lawmakers in the state, The Hindu newspaper reported.

Clashes between the two main ethnic groups in Manipur have been going on since May last year. They have claimed over 200 lives with thousands of people displaced from their homes. Violence flared up again this month with reports of gunfire, and the use of rockets and drones to drop bombs on people. Attempts were also made to loot arms from the headquarters of the state’s police forces.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.