NJ-to-NYC Buses Delayed After Tunnel Crash Upends Commutes

(Bloomberg) -- Commuter buses are experiencing major delays Tuesday morning after a crash in the Lincoln Tunnel ensnared riders traveling into New York City.

Traffic through the center tube of the tunnel — which runs under the Hudson River connecting New Jersey to Manhattan — was temporarily suspended after the crash. That has lead to residual delays of around 90 minutes, according to alerts posted on X by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

NJ Transit bus service traveling in and out of the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City is subject to major delays because of the incident. Some buses are being rerouted to Secaucus where commuters are being instructed to take trains into Manhattan. A spokesperson for the agency said delays are ongoing and alternative travel plans are available on the system’s website. Tickets are being cross-honored by rail and PATH trains.

Tuesday’s delays are the latest incident frustrating New Jersey commuters this summer after a string of rail disruptions. The confluence of decades of underfunding, unusually hot weather and aging infrastructure led to a transit breakdown along the busiest rail corridor — incidents which caused Governor Phil Murphy to waive fares for a week.

Private commuter-bus operator Boxcar said the disruption is unprecedented. “Take the train this morning. We want you to have the best commute no matter who it’s with and this morning that is not on Boxcar,” the operator said in a message to riders. “We’ve never seen this before. We are diverting all buses still en route to the toll plaza to Secaucus instead.”

Because of the incident, other entrances into Manhattan are overly crowded. The Holland Tunnel has a delay of 45 minutes due to “heavy additional volume” and the George Washington Bridge has as much as an hour of extra traffic, according to the Port Authority.

--With assistance from Natalie Harrison.

(Updates story with information on private bus operator, bridge and tunnel delays in last two paragraphs.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.