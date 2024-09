The Rightmove Plc logo displayed on a smartphone arranged in London, UK, on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. Rightmove, the UK’s biggest property portal by market share, has attracted takeover interest from Australian real estate listing provider REA Group Ltd., spurring a rally in the London-listed stock. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Australian real estate listing provider REA Group Ltd. said its £5.6 billion ($7.3 billion) takeover offer for Rightmove Plc was rejected by the UK company.

The stock-and-cash offer valued Rightmove at 705 pence a share, REA said Wednesday. Rightmove shareholders would receive 305 pence in cash and 0.0381 new REA shares for each Rightmove share, REA said.

