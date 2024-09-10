Starmer Fends Off Labour Rebellion Over UK Pensioner Benefit Cut

(Bloomberg) -- Keir Starmer faced a significant Labour rebellion as he passed his plan to scrap winter fuel payments for most UK pensioners, a controversial policy that has overshadowed the early weeks of his premiership.

Over 50 Labour MPs didn’t support the government in a vote in the House of Commons, reflecting a backlash to the decision to means-test what had been a universal benefit to help older Britons with heating costs. The move is expected to see about 10 million people lose out.

Though defeat was never likely given Labour’s parliamentary majority of 167, a winning margin of 120 votes on Tuesday was a display of dissent that marks an early dent in Starmer’s authority and points to difficult battles ahead as he and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves warn about further steps needed to fix Britain’s public finances.

Reeves had pitched the decision to cut winter fuel payments — a benefit of up to £300 ($392) — as necessary in order to begin plugging a £22 billion fiscal black hole she said was left by the previous Conservative government. Reeves estimates the move will save the Treasury around £1.4 billion a year.

But the policy has come under fire, with the main opposition Conservative Party accusing Labour of picking the pockets of pensioners and some Labour MPs expressing concern about taking welfare payments away from the vulnerable.

One Labour MP, Rachel Maskell, told Sky News after the vote that she hadn’t supported the government because she had pensioners among her constituents who she wanted to be able to “look in the eye” again.

“We’ve got to look after our pensioners,” she said. “They need the state to now step in, and wrap its arms around them and keep them warm this winter.”

The question of whether to stick with the plan had become an early test of Starmer’s leadership, but he doubled down and said it was necessary to make difficult choices. Labour aides say Starmer viewed it as a short-term hit to take to give the government space to afford more generous spending in future. It’s also part of the government’s strategy to make unpopular fiscal decisions early on in its term, well before the next general election.

Starmer and Reeves have indicated that there’ll be more unpopular moves to come, beginning with Reeves’s first budget on Oct. 30. Reeves has signaled potential tax rises, which are widely expected to focus on wealth levies such as capital gains and inheritance taxes.

In his keynote speech to the annual conference of the Trades Union Congress — the first by a British leader in 15 years — Starmer said there were more “tough decisions” to come and that his government “will not risk its mandate for economic stability — under any circumstances.”

